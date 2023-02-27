BHP Group Limited’s (BHP): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 4.34 million shares of the BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) were traded, and its beta was 0.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $60.43, and it changed around -$2.4 or -3.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $160.91B. BHP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $71.52, offering almost -18.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $46.92, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.36% since then. We note from BHP Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.83 million.

BHP Group Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended BHP as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 3 rated it as Underweight. BHP Group Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) trade information

Instantly BHP has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 67.14 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.99%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.61% year-to-date, but still down -9.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) is -14.60% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $63.84, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 5.34% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BHP is forecast to be at a low of $49.62 and a high of $80.12. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -32.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 17.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BHP Group Limited (BHP) estimates and forecasts

BHP Group Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 3.92 percent over the past six months and at a -29.64% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 27.30%. BHP Group Limited earnings are expected to increase by 75.50% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -7.90% per year for the next five years.

BHP Dividends

BHP Group Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 10.76 percent and its annual dividend per share was 6.50. It is important to note, however, that the 10.76% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of BHP Group Limited shares, and 3.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.54%. BHP Group Limited stock is held by 699 institutions, with Fisher Asset Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.70% of the shares, which is about 17.84 million shares worth $1.11 billion.

Harding Loevner LLC, with 0.58% or 14.58 million shares worth $729.58 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio and Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 7.64 million shares worth $365.53 million, making up 0.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund held roughly 2.0 million shares worth around $100.08 million, which represents about 0.08% of the total shares outstanding.