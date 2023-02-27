Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 0.79 million shares of the Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.30, and it changed around $0.02 or 7.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.20M. BNTC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.55, offering almost -750.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.13, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 56.67% since then. We note from Benitec Biopharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 425.74K.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BNTC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Benitec Biopharma Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) trade information

Instantly BNTC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.11% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3200 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.25%. The company’s shares are currently up 76.35% year-to-date, but still up 41.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) is 30.35% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.74 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BNTC is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1233.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1233.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -31.50%, down from the previous year.

The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $25k and $48k respectively.

BNTC Dividends

Benitec Biopharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 15 and May 19.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.93% of Benitec Biopharma Inc. shares, and 58.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.32%. Benitec Biopharma Inc. stock is held by 30 institutions, with Franklin Resources, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 35.74% of the shares, which is about 10.0 million shares worth $3.72 million.

Armistice Capital, LLC, with 5.56% or 1.56 million shares worth $0.58 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 6.2 million shares worth $1.09 million, making up 22.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 74773.0 shares worth around $27793.0, which represents about 0.27% of the total shares outstanding.