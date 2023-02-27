Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In today’s recent session, 1.07 million shares of the Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX:ASXC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.76, and it changed around -$0.05 or -6.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $203.80M. ASXC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.18, offering almost -55.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.28, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 63.16% since then. We note from Asensus Surgical Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.69 million.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX:ASXC) trade information

Instantly ASXC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.16% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1800 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 35.59%. The company’s shares are currently up 118.99% year-to-date, but still down -22.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX:ASXC) is -9.69% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.66 day(s).

Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) estimates and forecasts

Asensus Surgical Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 20.65 percent over the past six months and at a -37.50% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -13.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Asensus Surgical Inc. to make $2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.48 million and $1.07 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 87.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 54.40%.

ASXC Dividends

Asensus Surgical Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 27 and March 03.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX:ASXC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.04% of Asensus Surgical Inc. shares, and 11.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.10%. Asensus Surgical Inc. stock is held by 95 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 4.83% of the shares, which is about 11.43 million shares worth $5.13 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.55% or 3.66 million shares worth $1.64 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 7.73 million shares worth $3.47 million, making up 3.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 3.24 million shares worth around $1.46 million, which represents about 1.37% of the total shares outstanding.