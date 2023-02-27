Are Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 5.92 million shares of the Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) were traded, and its beta was 1.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.98, and it changed around -$0.37 or -2.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.41B. HST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.36, offering almost -25.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.19% since then. We note from Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.11 million.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended HST as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) trade information

Instantly HST has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.46 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.75%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.79% year-to-date, but still down -2.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) is -6.96% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 33.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.72 day(s).

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) estimates and forecasts

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.04 percent over the past six months and at a -1.12% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -2.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -57.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 69.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.25 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. to make $1.26 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $998 million and $1.07 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 25.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.70%. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 2.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 28.40% per year for the next five years.

HST Dividends

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 08. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.83 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.48. It is important to note, however, that the 2.83% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.15% of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, and 103.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 105.07%. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock is held by 869 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 16.82% of the shares, which is about 118.64 million shares worth $1.88 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.30% or 72.61 million shares worth $1.15 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 32.41 million shares worth $611.9 million, making up 4.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 21.32 million shares worth around $338.55 million, which represents about 3.02% of the total shares outstanding.