Are ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 13.18 million shares of the ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) have been traded, and its beta is 0.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.19, and it changed around $2.09 or 67.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.80M. CFRX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $363.20, offering almost -6898.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.02, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 41.81% since then. We note from ContraFect Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 161.53K.

ContraFect Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CFRX as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ContraFect Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$27.2 for the current quarter.

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) trade information

Instantly CFRX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 67.42% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.95 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.32%. The company’s shares are currently down -32.42% year-to-date, but still up 42.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) is -29.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 52390.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.16 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $240.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 97.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CFRX is forecast to be at a low of $240.00 and a high of $240.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -4524.28% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4524.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) estimates and forecasts

ContraFect Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -76.81 percent over the past six months and at a -160.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 42.10%. ContraFect Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 55.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 12.70% per year for the next five years.

CFRX Dividends

ContraFect Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 22 and March 27.

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.39% of ContraFect Corporation shares, and 26.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.46%. ContraFect Corporation stock is held by 47 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.05% of the shares, which is about 51189.0 shares worth $0.26 million.

Acadian Asset Management. LLC, with 0.02% or 19860.0 shares worth $0.1 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 5290.0 shares worth $27348.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 2283.0 shares worth around $11802.0, which represents about 0.00% of the total shares outstanding.