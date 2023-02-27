Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARBE) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 1.38 million shares of the Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.93, and it changed around $0.66 or 10.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $392.69M. ARBE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.03, offering almost -30.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.89, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 58.3% since then. We note from Arbe Robotics Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 804.24K.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ARBE as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Arbe Robotics Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) trade information

Instantly ARBE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 10.53% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.61 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.94%. The company’s shares are currently up 103.23% year-to-date, but still up 59.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) is 74.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.22 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ARBE is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -44.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -15.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) estimates and forecasts

Arbe Robotics Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 1.32 percent over the past six months and at a 60.28% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 48.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -8.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 135.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.95 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Arbe Robotics Ltd. to make $2.88 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $520k and $876k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 275.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 228.80%.

ARBE Dividends

Arbe Robotics Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.22% of Arbe Robotics Ltd. shares, and 35.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.39%. Arbe Robotics Ltd. stock is held by 27 institutions, with Credit Suisse Ag/ being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 3.07% of the shares, which is about 1.97 million shares worth $13.81 million.

Y.D. More Investments Ltd, with 2.90% or 1.86 million shares worth $13.05 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-BlueStar TA-BIGI Tech Israel Technology ETF and Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 35746.0 shares worth $0.25 million, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd held roughly 32947.0 shares worth around $0.23 million, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.