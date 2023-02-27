Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In the last trading session, 2.52 million shares of the Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) were traded, and its beta was 1.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.77, and it changed around -$0.05 or -2.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $737.51M. AMRN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.74, offering almost -111.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.24% since then. We note from Amarin Corporation plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.51 million.

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) trade information

Instantly AMRN has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8800 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.85%. The company’s shares are currently up 46.28% year-to-date, but still down -5.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) is -1.67% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.06 day(s).

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) estimates and forecasts

Amarin Corporation plc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 30.15 percent over the past six months and at a -192.86% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 87.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -37.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $87.32 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Amarin Corporation plc to make $85.34 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $144.49 million and $94.63 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -39.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -9.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.40%. Amarin Corporation plc earnings are expected to increase by 140.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 38.90% per year for the next five years.

AMRN Dividends

Amarin Corporation plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 01.

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.42% of Amarin Corporation plc shares, and 32.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.25%. Amarin Corporation plc stock is held by 241 institutions, with Sarissa Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 5.94% of the shares, which is about 24.0 million shares worth $26.16 million.

Eversept Partners, LP, with 2.96% or 11.96 million shares worth $13.04 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Northern Lights Fd Tr-13D Activist Fd and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Value Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 2.03 million shares worth $2.21 million, making up 0.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Value Fd held roughly 0.55 million shares worth around $0.6 million, which represents about 0.14% of the total shares outstanding.