Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLO): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 2.14 million shares of the Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) were traded, and its beta was 0.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.19, and it changed around -$0.3 or -4.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $935.93M. ALLO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.49, offering almost -182.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.6% since then. We note from Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.88 million.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) trade information

Instantly ALLO has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.20 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.59% year-to-date, but still down -11.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) is -22.53% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 34.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 16.72 day(s).

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) estimates and forecasts

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -59.54 percent over the past six months and at a -25.93% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -29.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -23.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -99.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $60k in revenue for the current quarter. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $51k and $61k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17.60%.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 9.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 1.00% per year for the next five years.

ALLO Dividends

Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 28.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.79% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 78.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 111.56%. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 280 institutions, with TPG GP A, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 12.98% of the shares, which is about 18.72 million shares worth $202.14 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.69% or 8.21 million shares worth $88.7 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 7.24 million shares worth $45.55 million, making up 5.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 5.31 million shares worth around $33.4 million, which represents about 3.68% of the total shares outstanding.