Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) Is Worth A Gamble At $38.74

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)’s traded shares stood at 16.43 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.33. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $38.74, to imply an increase of 0.55% or $0.21 in intraday trading. The VZ share’s 52-week high remains $55.51, putting it -43.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $32.79. The company has a valuation of $161.17B, with an average of 15.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 22.57 million shares over the past 3 months.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) trade information

After registering a 0.55% upside in the last session, Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 40.39 this Friday, 02/24/23, jumping 0.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.76%, and -3.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.68%. Short interest in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) saw shorts transact 41.12 million shares and set a 1.71 days time to cover.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Verizon Communications Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) shares are -11.04% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -8.49% against 19.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -11.90% this quarter before falling -9.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 0.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $33.91 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $34.15 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $33.55 billion and $33.79 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1.10% before jumping 1.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 9.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -4.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.82% annually.

VZ Dividends

Verizon Communications Inc. has its next earnings report out on April 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Verizon Communications Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.61, with the share yield ticking at 6.74% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)’s Major holders

Verizon Communications Inc. insiders hold 0.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.15% of the shares at 64.17% float percentage. In total, 64.15% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 354.65 million shares (or 8.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.97 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 331.03 million shares, or about 7.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $13.04 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 119.0 million shares. This is just over 2.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.52 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 95.2 million, or 2.27% of the shares, all valued at about 3.61 billion.