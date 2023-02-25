This Week’s -3.66% Loss In NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE) Taught Us Something New

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE)’s traded shares stood at 9.13 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.43. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $72.92, to imply an increase of 0.07% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The NEE share’s 52-week high remains $91.35, putting it -25.27% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $67.22. The company has a valuation of $144.18B, with an average of 9.51 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.10 million shares over the past 3 months.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) trade information

After registering a 0.07% upside in the last session, NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 76.48 this Friday, 02/24/23, jumping 0.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.66%, and -4.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.78%. Short interest in NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) saw shorts transact 21.32 million shares and set a 2.35 days time to cover.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NextEra Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) shares are -17.80% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 7.59% against 3.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -8.10% this quarter before jumping 1.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $4.42 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.8 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.89 billion and $5.18 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 53.10% before jumping 11.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 3.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 18.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.21% annually.

NEE Dividends

NextEra Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 19 and April 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NextEra Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.70, with the share yield ticking at 2.33% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE)’s Major holders

NextEra Energy Inc. insiders hold 0.20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.11% of the shares at 80.27% float percentage. In total, 80.11% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 189.25 million shares (or 9.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14.84 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 143.13 million shares, or about 7.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $11.22 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 59.26 million shares. This is just over 2.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.65 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 44.54 million, or 2.24% of the shares, all valued at about 3.49 billion.