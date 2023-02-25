Stock Of Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) Jumped By 6.54 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Upside?

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)’s traded shares stood at 3.17 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.40, to imply a decrease of -7.37% or -$0.35 in intraday trading. The JOBY share’s 52-week high remains $7.15, putting it -62.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.15. The company has a valuation of $2.74B, with an average of 2.56 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.25 million shares over the past 3 months.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) trade information

After registering a -7.37% downside in the last session, Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.01 this Friday, 02/24/23, dropping -7.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.35%, and 6.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 31.34%. Short interest in Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) saw shorts transact 33.71 million shares and set a 10.27 days time to cover.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Joby Aviation Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) shares are -18.22% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -47.73% against 13.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -1,700.00% this quarter before falling -27.30% for the next one.

JOBY Dividends

Joby Aviation Inc. has its next earnings report out on February 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Joby Aviation Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)’s Major holders

Joby Aviation Inc. insiders hold 42.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 29.09% of the shares at 50.37% float percentage. In total, 29.09% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Intel Corporation. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 46.04 million shares (or 7.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $199.36 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capricorn Investment Group LLC with 40.96 million shares, or about 6.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $177.34 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 6.36 million shares. This is just over 1.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $27.54 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.86 million, or 0.94% of the shares, all valued at about 19.63 million.