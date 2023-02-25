Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) Stock Falling -47.01% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU)’s traded shares stood at 2.3 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.62, to imply a decrease of -6.42% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The SIDU share’s 52-week high remains $9.22, putting it -1387.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.38. The company has a valuation of $11.74M, with an average of 10.47 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.95 million shares over the past 3 months.

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) trade information

After registering a -6.42% downside in the last session, Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8455 this Friday, 02/24/23, dropping -6.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.01%, and -47.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -43.12%. Short interest in Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) saw shorts transact 0.67 million shares and set a 0.71 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.50, implying an increase of 86.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.50 and $4.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SIDU has been trading -625.81% off suggested target high and -625.81% from its likely low.

Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sidus Space Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) shares are -77.86% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -67.50% against -1.80%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.25 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.57 million.

SIDU Dividends

Sidus Space Inc. has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sidus Space Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU)’s Major holders

Sidus Space Inc. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.16% of the shares at 15.16% float percentage. In total, 15.16% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.18 million shares (or 2.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.37 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 96100.0 shares, or about 1.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.2 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.13 million shares. This is just over 1.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.28 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 40962.0, or 0.51% of the shares, all valued at about 86429.0.