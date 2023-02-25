SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) Down Almost -0.91% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL)’s traded shares stood at 2.42 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.39. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.36, to imply an increase of 2.25% or $0.36 in intraday trading. The SCPL share’s 52-week high remains $17.49, putting it -6.91% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.60. The company has a valuation of $2.03B, with an average of 0.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 192.76K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for SciPlay Corporation (SCPL), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SCPL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.34.

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) trade information

After registering a 2.25% upside in the last session, SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.49 this Friday, 02/24/23, jumping 2.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.96%, and -0.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.74%. Short interest in SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) saw shorts transact 0.32 million shares and set a 1.67 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.91, implying an increase of 3.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $22.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SCPL has been trading -34.47% off suggested target high and 32.76% from its likely low.

SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SciPlay Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) shares are 33.22% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -37.42% against 1.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 277.80% this quarter before jumping 50.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $178.44 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $174.48 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $154.4 million and $158 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 15.60% before jumping 10.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 0.36% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -9.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 22.06% annually.

SCPL Dividends

SciPlay Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 27 and March 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SciPlay Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL)’s Major holders

SciPlay Corporation insiders hold 3.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.57% of the shares at 95.60% float percentage. In total, 92.57% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 1.99 million shares (or 8.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23.37 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Engine Capital Management, LP with 1.98 million shares, or about 8.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $25.62 million.

We also have John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd holds roughly 1.12 million shares. This is just over 4.95% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17.98 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.71 million, or 3.11% of the shares, all valued at about 8.3 million.