Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Up 34.09% Since 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -27.21% – Here’s What You Need To Do

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)’s traded shares stood at 1.79 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.66. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.80, to imply a decrease of -11.29% or -$2.52 in intraday trading. The REPL share’s 52-week high remains $29.52, putting it -49.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.05. The company has a valuation of $1.10B, with an average of 0.56 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 530.05K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Replimune Group Inc. (REPL), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give REPL a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) trade information

After registering a -11.29% downside in the last session, Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 25.06 this Friday, 02/24/23, dropping -11.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -18.38%, and -29.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.21%. Short interest in Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) saw shorts transact 1.39 million shares and set a 3.31 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $52.10, implying an increase of 62.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $34.00 and $70.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, REPL has been trading -253.54% off suggested target high and -71.72% from its likely low.

Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Replimune Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) shares are -4.02% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -25.22% against 6.50%.

REPL Dividends

Replimune Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 17 and May 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Replimune Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)’s Major holders

Replimune Group Inc. insiders hold 8.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.75% of the shares at 83.56% float percentage. In total, 76.75% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Omega Fund Management, Llc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 4.29 million shares (or 8.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $74.06 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 4.17 million shares, or about 8.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $72.04 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 2.01 million shares. This is just over 4.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $34.64 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.08 million, or 2.17% of the shares, all valued at about 18.66 million.