Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) Is A Great Opportunity For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s traded shares stood at 1.09 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.61, to imply a decrease of -3.06% or -$0.24 in intraday trading. The RXRX share’s 52-week high remains $14.18, putting it -86.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.92. The company has a valuation of $1.41B, with an average of 0.78 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.14 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RXRX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.29.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) trade information

After registering a -3.06% downside in the last session, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.10 this Friday, 02/24/23, dropping -3.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.69%, and -7.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.30%. Short interest in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) saw shorts transact 17.48 million shares and set a 12.27 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.50, implying an increase of 53.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $33.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RXRX has been trading -333.64% off suggested target high and -5.12% from its likely low.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) shares are -29.93% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 6.04% against 12.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 23.70% this quarter before falling -6.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 375.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $24 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $13.28 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.53 million and $5.33 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 847.50% before jumping 149.00% in the following quarter.

RXRX Dividends

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 21 and March 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s Major holders

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 7.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.39% of the shares at 93.45% float percentage. In total, 86.39% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 24.82 million shares (or 13.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $191.37 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 9.77 million shares, or about 5.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $103.92 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 5.0 million shares. This is just over 2.75% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $38.59 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.63 million, or 2.00% of the shares, all valued at about 34.11 million.