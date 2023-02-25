Paltalk Inc. (NASDAQ: PALT) Stock Jumping 3.50% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

Paltalk Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT)’s traded shares stood at 1.39 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.70. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.55, to imply an increase of 5.34% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The PALT share’s 52-week high remains $4.60, putting it -29.58% down since that peak but still an impressive 63.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.28. The company has a valuation of $29.07M, with an average of 0.43 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 258.84K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Paltalk Inc. (PALT), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PALT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Paltalk Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT) trade information

After registering a 5.34% upside in the last session, Paltalk Inc. (PALT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.27 this Friday, 02/24/23, jumping 5.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.89%, and 3.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 168.94%. Short interest in Paltalk Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT) saw shorts transact 34770.0 shares and set a 0.87 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.00, implying an increase of 11.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $4.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PALT has been trading -12.68% off suggested target high and -12.68% from its likely low.

Paltalk Inc. (PALT) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -19.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $2.55 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.69 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.11 million and $2.93 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -18.00% before dropping -8.10% in the following quarter.

PALT Dividends

Paltalk Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 21 and March 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Paltalk Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Paltalk Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT)’s Major holders

Paltalk Inc. insiders hold 51.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.73% of the shares at 16.07% float percentage. In total, 7.73% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.13 million shares (or 1.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.19 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 0.1 million shares, or about 1.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.15 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Paltalk Inc. (PALT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 65588.0 shares. This is just over 0.95% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $99037.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 62318.0, or 0.90% of the shares, all valued at about 94100.0.