Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)’s traded shares stood at 2.87 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.50. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $70.17, to imply a decrease of -2.15% or -$1.54 in intraday trading. The RCL share’s 52-week high remains $87.68, putting it -24.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $31.09. The company has a valuation of $18.12B, with an average of 3.07 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.73 million shares over the past 3 months.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) trade information

After registering a -2.15% downside in the last session, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 73.71 this Friday, 02/24/23, dropping -2.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.05%, and 9.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 41.96%. Short interest in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) saw shorts transact 19.64 million shares and set a 5.01 days time to cover.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) shares are 67.31% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 144.00% against 7.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 84.00% this quarter before jumping 143.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 45.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $2.75 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.24 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.06 billion and $2.18 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 159.60% before jumping 48.50% in the following quarter.

RCL Dividends

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has its next earnings report out between May 03 and May 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)’s Major holders

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. insiders hold 13.80% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.50% of the shares at 87.58% float percentage. In total, 75.50% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital International Investors. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 29.75 million shares (or 11.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.13 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 23.63 million shares, or about 9.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $895.64 million.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 20.06 million shares. This is just over 7.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $991.34 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 15.59 million, or 6.11% of the shares, all valued at about 770.57 million.