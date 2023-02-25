Now Is The Time To Build A Position In BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s traded shares stood at 1.91 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.68. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.65, to imply a decrease of -0.17% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The BBIO share’s 52-week high remains $13.11, putting it -12.53% down since that peak but still an impressive 57.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.98. The company has a valuation of $1.68B, with an average of 1.89 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.41 million shares over the past 3 months.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) trade information

After registering a -0.17% downside in the last session, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.11 this Friday, 02/24/23, dropping -0.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.83%, and 27.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 52.89%. Short interest in BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) saw shorts transact 18.65 million shares and set a 14.06 days time to cover.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BridgeBio Pharma Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) shares are 1.57% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 16.36% against 9.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 15.80% this quarter before jumping 37.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $4.52 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.04 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $12.89 million and $1.69 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -64.90% before jumping 197.50% in the following quarter.

BBIO Dividends

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 03 and May 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s Major holders

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. insiders hold 6.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.61% of the shares at 105.39% float percentage. In total, 98.61% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 31.06 million shares (or 20.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $308.75 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Viking Global Investors, L.P. with 26.62 million shares, or about 17.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $264.61 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 6.18 million shares. This is just over 4.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $47.08 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.15 million, or 2.10% of the shares, all valued at about 31.26 million.