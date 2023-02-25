Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)’s traded shares stood at 1.06 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.59. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $276.20, to imply a decrease of -10.06% or -$30.88 in intraday trading. The MDGL share’s 52-week high remains $315.45, putting it -14.21% down since that peak but still an impressive 79.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $57.15. The company has a valuation of $4.61B, with an average of 0.42 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 646.51K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MDGL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$4.56.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) trade information

After registering a -10.06% downside in the last session, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 307.99 this Friday, 02/24/23, dropping -10.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.39%, and -9.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.84%. Short interest in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) saw shorts transact 0.94 million shares and set a 2.58 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $305.67, implying an increase of 9.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $194.00 and $390.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MDGL has been trading -41.2% off suggested target high and 29.76% from its likely low.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) shares are 256.25% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 1.57% against 12.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -20.60% this quarter before falling -38.10% for the next one.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -23.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -11.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.00% annually.

MDGL Dividends

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)’s Major holders

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 18.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.84% of the shares at 100.66% float percentage. In total, 81.84% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Avoro Capital Advisors LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 1.53 million shares (or 8.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $99.76 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with 1.5 million shares, or about 8.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $97.43 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 1.01 million shares. This is just over 5.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $293.27 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.39 million, or 2.28% of the shares, all valued at about 25.33 million.