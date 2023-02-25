Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Loss Of -17.46 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM)’s traded shares stood at 1.2 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.04. The LILM share’s 52-week high remains $5.52, putting it -430.77% down since that peak but still an impressive 1.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.02. The company has a valuation of $412.78M, with an average of 1.65 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.34 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Lilium N.V. (LILM), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give LILM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) trade information

The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1200 this Friday, 02/24/23. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.70%, and -17.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.77%. Short interest in Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) saw shorts transact 6.94 million shares and set a 5.68 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.33, implying an increase of 75.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LILM has been trading -573.08% off suggested target high and 3.85% from its likely low.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lilium N.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Lilium N.V. (LILM) shares are -58.06% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 72.12% against 6.60%.

LILM Dividends

Lilium N.V. has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lilium N.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM)’s Major holders

Lilium N.V. insiders hold 84.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.85% of the shares at 128.46% float percentage. In total, 19.85% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 18.83 million shares (or 5.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $21.46 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is B. Riley Financial, Inc. with 16.13 million shares, or about 4.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $18.39 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lilium N.V. (LILM) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 8.79 million shares. This is just over 2.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.02 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.15 million, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about 0.22 million.