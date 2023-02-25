Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)’s traded shares stood at 1.55 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.67, to imply a decrease of -3.08% or -$0.18 in intraday trading. The LICY share’s 52-week high remains $9.48, putting it -67.2% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.48. The company has a valuation of $1.02B, with an average of 1.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.24 million shares over the past 3 months.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) trade information

After registering a -3.08% downside in the last session, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.91 this Friday, 02/24/23, dropping -3.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.71%, and 5.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 19.12%. Short interest in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) saw shorts transact 12.89 million shares and set a 10.35 days time to cover.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) shares are -24.70% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -167.74% against 6.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -205.90% this quarter before falling -41.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 448.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $9.58 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2023, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $15.05 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.84 million and $8.65 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 149.60% before jumping 73.90% in the following quarter.

LICY Dividends

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has its next earnings report out on January 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)’s Major holders

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. insiders hold 33.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 46.41% of the shares at 69.85% float percentage. In total, 46.41% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Covalis Capital LLP. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 11.63 million shares (or 6.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $61.87 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. with 7.53 million shares, or about 4.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $40.05 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 3.12 million shares. This is just over 1.77% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.86 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.02 million, or 1.15% of the shares, all valued at about 9.64 million.