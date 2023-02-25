IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) Has Fallen -1383.33% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT)’s traded shares stood at 1.68 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.48, to imply an increase of 11.73% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The IRNT share’s 52-week high remains $7.12, putting it -1383.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 60.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.19. The company has a valuation of $51.17M, with an average of 1.01 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.39 million shares over the past 3 months.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) trade information

After registering a 11.73% upside in the last session, IronNet Inc. (IRNT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4860 this Friday, 02/24/23, jumping 11.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.73%, and 14.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 107.91%. Short interest in IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) saw shorts transact 6.13 million shares and set a 2.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.15, implying a decrease of -220.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.15 and $0.15 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IRNT has been trading 68.75% off suggested target high and 68.75% from its likely low.

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -5.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $6.33 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.39 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.91 million and $8.18 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -8.40% before dropping -21.90% in the following quarter.

IRNT Dividends

IronNet Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 04 and April 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. IronNet Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT)’s Major holders

IronNet Inc. insiders hold 23.70% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 29.21% of the shares at 38.28% float percentage. In total, 29.21% institutions holds shares in the company, led by KPCB DGF II Associates, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 6.0 million shares (or 5.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.38 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.3 million shares, or about 3.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $2.28 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the IronNet Inc. (IRNT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 1.37 million shares. This is just over 1.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.32 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.35 million, or 1.30% of the shares, all valued at about 0.93 million.