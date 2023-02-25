Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN) Down -19.38% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)’s traded shares stood at 1.91 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.99. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.89, to imply a decrease of -31.39% or -$7.27 in intraday trading. The INGN share’s 52-week high remains $36.30, putting it -128.45% down since that peak but still an impressive -20.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.08. The company has a valuation of $357.05M, with an average of 0.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 175.88K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Inogen Inc. (INGN), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give INGN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.57.

Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) trade information

After registering a -31.39% downside in the last session, Inogen Inc. (INGN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 23.58 this Friday, 02/24/23, dropping -31.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -32.33%, and -28.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.38%. Short interest in Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) saw shorts transact 1.06 million shares and set a 5.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.00, implying an increase of 30.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $21.00 and $26.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, INGN has been trading -63.62% off suggested target high and -32.16% from its likely low.

Inogen Inc. (INGN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Inogen Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Inogen Inc. (INGN) shares are -47.78% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -66.09% against 2.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 43.60% this quarter before jumping 27.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $89.55 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $94.16 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $76.4 million and $80.39 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 17.20% before jumping 17.10% in the following quarter.

INGN Dividends

Inogen Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 03 and May 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Inogen Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)’s Major holders

Inogen Inc. insiders hold 1.70% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.55% of the shares at 102.29% float percentage. In total, 100.55% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 3.87 million shares (or 16.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $93.88 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Brown Capital Management, LLC with 2.68 million shares, or about 11.70% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $65.12 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Inogen Inc. (INGN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1.7 million shares. This is just over 7.44% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $33.59 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.92 million, or 4.01% of the shares, all valued at about 22.34 million.