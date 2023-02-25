How Much Is CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)’s traded shares stood at 2.84 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.86. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $70.73, to imply a decrease of -0.01% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The CSGP share’s 52-week high remains $85.37, putting it -20.7% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $51.44. The company has a valuation of $29.00B, with an average of 3.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.52 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CSGP a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.36.

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) trade information

After registering a -0.01% downside in the last session, CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 78.30 this Friday, 02/24/23, dropping -0.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.53%, and -8.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.48%. Short interest in CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) saw shorts transact 5.5 million shares and set a 3.24 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $84.31, implying an increase of 16.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $65.00 and $100.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CSGP has been trading -41.38% off suggested target high and 8.1% from its likely low.

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CoStar Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) shares are -0.45% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 4.72% against 11.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 2.90% this quarter before jumping 16.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $575.96 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $585.97 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $506.79 million and $515.83 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 13.60% before jumping 13.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 23.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 25.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

CSGP Dividends

CoStar Group Inc. has its next earnings report out on April 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CoStar Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)’s Major holders

CoStar Group Inc. insiders hold 1.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.53% of the shares at 100.59% float percentage. In total, 99.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 43.0 million shares (or 10.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.99 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 28.63 million shares, or about 7.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.99 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Principal Mid Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 11.81 million shares. This is just over 2.90% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $822.33 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.24 million, or 2.76% of the shares, all valued at about 929.72 million.