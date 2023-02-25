Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB) Down -2.17% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)’s traded shares stood at 8.57 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.61. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.42, to imply a decrease of -2.52% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The GGB share’s 52-week high remains $6.66, putting it -22.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.89. The company has a valuation of $8.56B, with an average of 9.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.17 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Gerdau S.A. (GGB), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GGB a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.26.

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) trade information

After registering a -2.52% downside in the last session, Gerdau S.A. (GGB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.64 this Friday, 02/24/23, dropping -2.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.34%, and -15.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.17%. Short interest in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) saw shorts transact 25.83 million shares and set a 2.43 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.06, implying an increase of 23.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.89 and $8.75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GGB has been trading -61.44% off suggested target high and -8.67% from its likely low.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Gerdau S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Gerdau S.A. (GGB) shares are 14.74% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -8.93% against -28.60%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $3.48 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 49.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 553.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -3.41% annually.

GGB Dividends

Gerdau S.A. has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gerdau S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.70, with the share yield ticking at 12.93% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)’s Major holders

Gerdau S.A. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.47% of the shares at 21.47% float percentage. In total, 21.47% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital International Investors. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 73.79 million shares (or 6.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $333.51 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Acadian Asset Management. LLC with 24.75 million shares, or about 2.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $111.85 million.

We also have New Perspective Fund Inc and New World Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gerdau S.A. (GGB) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, New Perspective Fund Inc holds roughly 39.28 million shares. This is just over 3.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $217.61 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 33.93 million, or 3.08% of the shares, all valued at about 187.98 million.