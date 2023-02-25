GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) Stock Dropped -20.17% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)’s traded shares stood at 1.2 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.65. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.92, to imply a decrease of -4.44% or -$0.88 in intraday trading. The GDS share’s 52-week high remains $48.40, putting it -155.81% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.41. The company has a valuation of $3.91B, with an average of 0.97 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.48 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for GDS Holdings Limited (GDS), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GDS a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.35.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) trade information

After registering a -4.44% downside in the last session, GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 21.67 this Friday, 02/24/23, dropping -4.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.69%, and -20.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.24%. Short interest in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) saw shorts transact 10.94 million shares and set a 6.45 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $183.91, implying an increase of 89.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $99.87 and $247.84 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GDS has been trading -1209.94% off suggested target high and -427.85% from its likely low.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing GDS Holdings Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) shares are -29.69% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -18.42% against 16.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -20.70% this quarter before jumping 19.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 24.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $344.79 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $354.89 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $303.93 million and $311.74 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 13.40% before jumping 13.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 7.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -53.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.51% annually.

GDS Dividends

GDS Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out between March 20 and March 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. GDS Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)’s Major holders

GDS Holdings Limited insiders hold 1.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 43.87% of the shares at 44.44% float percentage. In total, 43.87% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 15.84 million shares (or 8.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $299.61 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Aspex Management (HK) Ltd with 9.09 million shares, or about 4.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $172.02 million.

We also have Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2022, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund holds roughly 1.7 million shares. This is just over 0.93% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $32.07 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.27 million, or 0.70% of the shares, all valued at about 23.98 million.