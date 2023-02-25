EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT): Can A Stock Be 2.66% Higher Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)’s traded shares stood at 14.45 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.20. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $34.73, to imply an increase of 6.89% or $2.24 in intraday trading. The EQT share’s 52-week high remains $51.97, putting it -49.64% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $21.32. The company has a valuation of $12.98B, with an average of 8.68 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.71 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for EQT Corporation (EQT), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 25 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EQT a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 18 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.53.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) trade information

After registering a 6.89% upside in the last session, EQT Corporation (EQT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 34.76 this Friday, 02/24/23, jumping 6.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.11%, and 4.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.66%. Short interest in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) saw shorts transact 20.41 million shares and set a 3.1 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $47.91, implying an increase of 27.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $31.00 and $67.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EQT has been trading -92.92% off suggested target high and 10.74% from its likely low.

EQT Corporation (EQT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing EQT Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. EQT Corporation (EQT) shares are -30.11% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 98.07% against -9.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 29.30% this quarter before jumping 106.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 36.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $1.43 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.26 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.41 billion and $2.5 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1.20% before dropping -9.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 47.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 223.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.52% annually.

EQT Dividends

EQT Corporation has its next earnings report out between April 25 and May 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. EQT Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.60, with the share yield ticking at 1.73% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)’s Major holders

EQT Corporation insiders hold 0.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.57% of the shares at 98.99% float percentage. In total, 98.57% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 45.62 million shares (or 12.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.86 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 38.04 million shares, or about 10.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.55 billion.

We also have American Balanced Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the EQT Corporation (EQT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, American Balanced Fund holds roughly 11.45 million shares. This is just over 3.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $387.35 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.62 million, or 2.89% of the shares, all valued at about 359.24 million.