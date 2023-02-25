Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE: DT) Could shrink By -35.07% Or More

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT)’s traded shares stood at 3.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.14. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $42.94, to imply a decrease of -1.01% or -$0.44 in intraday trading. The DT share’s 52-week high remains $49.55, putting it -15.39% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $29.41. The company has a valuation of $12.72B, with an average of 3.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.50 million shares over the past 3 months.

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT) trade information

After registering a -1.01% downside in the last session, Dynatrace Inc. (DT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 43.87 this Friday, 02/24/23, dropping -1.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.90%, and 16.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.11%. Short interest in Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT) saw shorts transact 8.46 million shares and set a 4.46 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $49.24, implying an increase of 12.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $38.00 and $58.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DT has been trading -35.07% off suggested target high and 11.5% from its likely low.

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Dynatrace Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Dynatrace Inc. (DT) shares are 11.24% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 22.06% against 11.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 29.40% this quarter before jumping 22.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 23.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 22 analysts is $304.9 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 20 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $318.74 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $252.59 million and $267.27 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 20.70% before jumping 19.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 130.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -31.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.01% annually.

DT Dividends

Dynatrace Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 16 and May 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Dynatrace Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT)’s Major holders

Dynatrace Inc. insiders hold 0.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.58% of the shares at 101.22% float percentage. In total, 100.58% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Thoma Bravo, LP. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 84.3 million shares (or 29.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.23 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 22.61 million shares, or about 7.82% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $786.99 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Dynatrace Inc. (DT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 6.22 million shares. This is just over 2.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $238.23 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.01 million, or 2.08% of the shares, all valued at about 209.05 million.