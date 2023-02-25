Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHK) Up 28.24% From 52-Week Low; YTD Falls -9.51% – Here’s What To Do Now

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK)’s traded shares stood at 2.6 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $85.40, to imply an increase of 5.54% or $4.48 in intraday trading. The CHK share’s 52-week high remains $105.15, putting it -23.13% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $61.28. The company has a valuation of $11.99B, with an average of 1.72 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.77 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CHK a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.5.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) trade information

After registering a 5.54% upside in the last session, Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 85.60 this Friday, 02/24/23, jumping 5.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.78%, and -6.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.51%. Short interest in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) saw shorts transact 9.35 million shares and set a 5.76 days time to cover.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Chesapeake Energy Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) shares are -15.53% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -49.36% against -9.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -19.10% this quarter before falling -55.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -37.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $1.89 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.69 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $935 million and $3.52 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 102.50% before dropping -52.00% in the following quarter.

CHK Dividends

Chesapeake Energy Corporation has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Chesapeake Energy Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 10.03, with the share yield ticking at 11.74% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK)’s Major holders

Chesapeake Energy Corporation insiders hold 4.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 103.97% of the shares at 109.01% float percentage. In total, 103.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackstone Inc. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 12.67 million shares (or 9.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.08 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.49 million shares, or about 9.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.07 billion.

We also have Fundamental Investors Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Fundamental Investors Inc holds roughly 3.5 million shares. This is just over 2.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $298.9 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.42 million, or 2.55% of the shares, all valued at about 291.77 million.