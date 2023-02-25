Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN): Is This The Time To Buy?

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN)’s traded shares stood at 10.86 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.10. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.67, to imply a decrease of -0.81% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The SAN share’s 52-week high remains $3.79, putting it -3.27% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.26. The company has a valuation of $61.96B, with an average of 3.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.06 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Banco Santander S.A. (SAN), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give SAN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN) trade information

After registering a -0.81% downside in the last session, Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.77 this Friday, 02/24/23, dropping -0.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.13%, and 9.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 24.41%. Short interest in Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN) saw shorts transact 8.44 million shares and set a 2.07 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.76, implying an increase of 22.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.91 and $6.22 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SAN has been trading -69.48% off suggested target high and -6.54% from its likely low.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Banco Santander S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) shares are 48.58% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 1.75% against 13.10%.

SAN Dividends

Banco Santander S.A. has its next earnings report out between January 25 and February 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Banco Santander S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.11, with the share yield ticking at 3.05% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN)’s Major holders

Banco Santander S.A. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.00% of the shares at 2.00% float percentage. In total, 2.00% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fisher Asset Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 145.1 million shares (or 0.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $428.05 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd with 20.41 million shares, or about 0.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $60.22 million.

We also have Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Value ETF and Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional Int’l Core Equity Market ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2022, Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Value ETF holds roughly 5.53 million shares. This is just over 0.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.44 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.95 million, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 5.09 million.