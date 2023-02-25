Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)’s traded shares stood at 31.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.69. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.58, to imply a decrease of -4.80% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The BBD share’s 52-week high remains $4.12, putting it -59.69% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.40. The company has a valuation of $25.42B, with an average of 37.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 36.55 million shares over the past 3 months.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) trade information

After registering a -4.80% downside in the last session, Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.76 this Friday, 02/24/23, dropping -4.80% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.09%, and -7.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.57%. Short interest in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) saw shorts transact 30.94 million shares and set a 0.77 days time to cover.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Banco Bradesco S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) shares are -28.14% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 17.14% against 13.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -27.30% this quarter before falling -16.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $5.32 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.66 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.2 billion and $8.04 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -14.30% before dropping -29.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 5.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 46.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.60% annually.

BBD Dividends

Banco Bradesco S.A. has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.19, with the share yield ticking at 7.44% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.