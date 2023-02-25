AVITA Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Could See A 11.08% Or Even More Gain In Stock Price

AVITA Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL)’s traded shares stood at 1.04 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.41. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.37, to imply an increase of 36.53% or $3.31 in intraday trading. The RCEL share’s 52-week high remains $11.00, putting it 11.08% up since that peak but still an impressive 64.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.41. The company has a valuation of $311.48M, with an average of 69260.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 75.05K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for AVITA Medical Inc. (RCEL), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RCEL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.29.

AVITA Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) trade information

After registering a 36.53% upside in the last session, AVITA Medical Inc. (RCEL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.50 this Friday, 02/24/23, jumping 36.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 28.72%, and 43.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 87.42%. Short interest in AVITA Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) saw shorts transact 0.36 million shares and set a 5.85 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.80, implying an increase of 26.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.32 and $30.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RCEL has been trading -142.52% off suggested target high and 48.91% from its likely low.

AVITA Medical Inc. (RCEL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AVITA Medical Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. AVITA Medical Inc. (RCEL) shares are 88.85% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -17.76% against 12.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -20.80% this quarter before jumping 23.70% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $7.89 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $8.67 million.

RCEL Dividends

AVITA Medical Inc. has its next earnings report out on February 23. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AVITA Medical Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AVITA Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL)’s Major holders

AVITA Medical Inc. insiders hold 1.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.72% of the shares at 22.96% float percentage. In total, 22.72% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 1.15 million shares (or 4.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.05 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Pura Vida Investments, LLC with 0.86 million shares, or about 3.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $4.53 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AVITA Medical Inc. (RCEL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.76 million shares. This is just over 3.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.98 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.34 million, or 1.36% of the shares, all valued at about 1.79 million.