American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Has Decreased By -6.49 Percent This Year. Is It A Better Buy Than Others?

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)’s traded shares stood at 20.45 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.56. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.56, to imply a decrease of -1.95% or -$0.31 in intraday trading. The AAL share’s 52-week high remains $21.42, putting it -37.66% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.65. The company has a valuation of $10.14B, with an average of 18.66 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 26.21 million shares over the past 3 months.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) trade information

After registering a -1.95% downside in the last session, American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.56 this Friday, 02/24/23, dropping -1.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.06%, and -4.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.33%. Short interest in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) saw shorts transact 89.51 million shares and set a 2.89 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.43, implying an increase of 10.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $26.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AAL has been trading -67.1% off suggested target high and 48.59% from its likely low.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing American Airlines Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) shares are 11.22% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 332.00% against 13.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 100.90% this quarter before jumping 13.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $12.26 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $13.89 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $8.9 billion and $13.42 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 37.70% before jumping 3.50% in the following quarter.

AAL Dividends

American Airlines Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 19 and April 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. American Airlines Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)’s Major holders

American Airlines Group Inc. insiders hold 1.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 55.02% of the shares at 55.70% float percentage. In total, 55.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 71.82 million shares (or 11.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $864.69 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Primecap Management Company with 38.96 million shares, or about 5.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $469.02 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 19.45 million shares. This is just over 2.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $234.22 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 19.4 million, or 2.99% of the shares, all valued at about 233.58 million.