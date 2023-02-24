Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA): What Itâ€™s Worth And What To Do About It

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)â€™s traded shares stood at 1.98 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stockâ€™s price was $10.18, to imply an increase of 12.36% or $1.12 in intraday trading. The ZETA shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $13.46, putting it -32.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 59.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.09. The company has a valuation of $1.92B, with an average of 0.94 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 851.21K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ZETA a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the companyâ€™s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.05.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) trade information

After registering a 12.36% upside in the latest session, Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.57 this Thursday, 02/23/23, jumping 12.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.41%, and 15.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 24.60%. Short interest in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) saw shorts transact 7.22 million shares and set a 9.44 days time to cover.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Zeta Global Holdings Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) shares are 57.83% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 128.57% against 16.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 150.00% this quarter before jumping 300.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will grow 13.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $151.3 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $160.14 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $126.27 million and $137.3 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 19.80% before jumping 16.60% in the following quarter.

ZETA Dividends

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has its next earnings report out on February 23. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)â€™s Major holders

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. insiders hold 7.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.67% of the shares at 58.31% float percentage. In total, 53.67% institutions holds shares in the company, led by GPI Capital, LP. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 16.24 million shares (or 9.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $165.29 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.8 million shares, or about 7.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $130.26 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.47 million shares. This is just over 1.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $35.29 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.05 million, or 1.75% of the shares, all valued at about 31.05 million.