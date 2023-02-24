Why MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s traded shares stood at 1.71 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.68. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.51, to imply an increase of 5.56% or $0.29 in intraday trading. The MNKD share’s 52-week high remains $5.66, putting it -2.72% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.49. The company has a valuation of $1.31B, with an average of 2.56 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.82 million shares over the past 3 months.

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) trade information

After registering a 5.56% upside in the latest session, MannKind Corporation (MNKD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.66 this Thursday, 02/23/23, jumping 5.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.61%, and 3.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.55%. Short interest in MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) saw shorts transact 34.32 million shares and set a 9.84 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.63, implying an increase of 16.89% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MNKD has been trading -45.19% off suggested target high and 9.26% from its likely low.

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MannKind Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. MannKind Corporation (MNKD) shares are 38.10% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 61.76% against 6.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 67.40% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -17.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -26.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 35.60% annually.

MNKD Dividends

MannKind Corporation has its next earnings report out between May 03 and May 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MannKind Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s Major holders

MannKind Corporation insiders hold 6.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 52.90% of the shares at 56.39% float percentage. In total, 52.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 21.01 million shares (or 7.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $115.97 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 17.26 million shares, or about 6.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $95.27 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MannKind Corporation (MNKD) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 12.28 million shares. This is just over 4.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $67.76 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.22 million, or 2.74% of the shares, all valued at about 39.85 million.