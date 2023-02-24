Why Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)’s traded shares stood at 4.84 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.14, to imply an increase of 2.70% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The CLOV share’s 52-week high remains $3.90, putting it -242.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.86. The company has a valuation of $559.20M, with an average of 4.77 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.10 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CLOV a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.25.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) trade information

After registering a 2.70% upside in the last session, Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2400 this Thursday, 02/23/23, jumping 2.70% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.32%, and -5.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.65%. Short interest in Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) saw shorts transact 29.03 million shares and set a 4.11 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.05, implying an increase of 44.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.25 and $4.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CLOV has been trading -250.88% off suggested target high and -9.65% from its likely low.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Clover Health Investments Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) shares are -60.28% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 38.03% against -4.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 10.70% this quarter before jumping 6.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 128.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $785.38 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $554.03 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $432.04 million and $874.38 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 81.80% before dropping -36.60% in the following quarter.

CLOV Dividends

Clover Health Investments Corp. has its next earnings report out on February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Clover Health Investments Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)’s Major holders

Clover Health Investments Corp. insiders hold 13.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 33.21% of the shares at 38.24% float percentage. In total, 33.21% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 32.16 million shares (or 8.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $36.66 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 27.12 million shares, or about 7.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $30.92 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 9.75 million shares. This is just over 2.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.12 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.74 million, or 2.28% of the shares, all valued at about 9.97 million.