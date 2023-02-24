This Is A Time To Build A Position In ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s traded shares stood at 0.5 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.89. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.83, to imply an increase of 18.59% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The ASLN share’s 52-week high remains $0.99, putting it -19.28% down since that peak but still an impressive 59.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.34. The company has a valuation of $48.52M, with an average of 83780.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 164.53K shares over the past 3 months.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) trade information

After registering a 18.59% upside in the latest session, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8500 this Thursday, 02/23/23, jumping 18.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.75%, and 10.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 130.56%. Short interest in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) saw shorts transact 1.94 million shares and set a 9.64 days time to cover.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) shares are -10.01% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -47.92% against 6.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -12.50% this quarter before falling -5.30% for the next one.

ASLN Dividends

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has its next earnings report out on October 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s Major holders

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited insiders hold 0.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 31.88% of the shares at 31.90% float percentage. In total, 31.88% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tang Capital Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 5.65 million shares (or 8.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.39 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is RTW Investments LP with 3.02 million shares, or about 4.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.81 million.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 39841.0 shares. This is just over 0.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $21900.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 41395.0, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about 22754.0.