Stock Of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX: PLX) Jumped By 22.02 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Upside?

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX)’s traded shares stood at 2.62 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.94, to imply an increase of 14.12% or $0.24 in intraday trading. The PLX share’s 52-week high remains $2.00, putting it -3.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 63.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.70. The company has a valuation of $86.13M, with an average of 0.59 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 606.09K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PLX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) trade information

After registering a 14.12% upside in the latest session, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9300 this Thursday, 02/23/23, jumping 14.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 25.17%, and 22.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 41.61%. Short interest in Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) saw shorts transact 2.06 million shares and set a 3 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.00, implying an increase of 82.36% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $11.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PLX has been trading -467.01% off suggested target high and -467.01% from its likely low.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) shares are 65.82% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 37.10% against 6.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 17.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $6.12 million.

PLX Dividends

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 29 and April 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX)’s Major holders

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. insiders hold 17.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.78% of the shares at 11.86% float percentage. In total, 9.78% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Highbridge Capital Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 2.41 million shares (or 4.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.51 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Meitav Dash Investments Ltd with 0.24 million shares, or about 0.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.33 million.

We also have Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund holds roughly 0.13 million shares. This is just over 0.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.14 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 93591.0, or 0.19% of the shares, all valued at about 0.13 million.