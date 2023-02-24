Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Could See A -172.31% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s traded shares stood at 1.82 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.22. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.84, to imply an increase of 0.83% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The SFIX share’s 52-week high remains $13.18, putting it -172.31% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.63. The company has a valuation of $519.19M, with an average of 2.67 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.04 million shares over the past 3 months.

Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) trade information

After registering a 0.83% upside in the last session, Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.24 this Thursday, 02/23/23, jumping 0.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.63%, and 5.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 55.63%. Short interest in Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) saw shorts transact 14.89 million shares and set a 4.4 days time to cover.

Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Stitch Fix Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) shares are -14.64% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 15.66% against -15.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -21.40% this quarter before jumping 55.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -20.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $413.62 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2023, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $394.5 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $516.72 million and $492.94 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -20.00% before dropping -20.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 36.03% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -799.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 29.60% annually.

SFIX Dividends

Stitch Fix Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 06 and March 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Stitch Fix Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s Major holders

Stitch Fix Inc. insiders hold 5.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.11% of the shares at 96.67% float percentage. In total, 91.11% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 11.98 million shares (or 14.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $47.32 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.46 million shares, or about 8.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $29.47 million.

We also have Trust for Advised Port-Opportunity Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Trust for Advised Port-Opportunity Trust holds roughly 4.0 million shares. This is just over 4.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.44 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.19 million, or 2.56% of the shares, all valued at about 8.65 million.