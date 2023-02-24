Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2023, The Stock Is Up 17.65% Year-To-Date

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s traded shares stood at 7.07 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.59. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.18, to imply an increase of 15.02% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The SYTA share’s 52-week high remains $1.62, putting it -800.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.11. The company has a valuation of $8.17M, with an average of 2.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.68 million shares over the past 3 months.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) trade information

After registering a 15.02% upside in the last session, Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1893 this Thursday, 02/23/23, jumping 15.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.58%, and 1.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.65%.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Siyata Mobile Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) shares are -75.28% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 81.72% against 1.70%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $3.63 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4 million.

SYTA Dividends

Siyata Mobile Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Siyata Mobile Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.