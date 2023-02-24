OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ: OSW) Stock Rises 7.32 Percent, But Further Upside Could Be On The Way

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)’s traded shares stood at 1.07 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.93. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.47, to imply an increase of 7.32% or $0.85 in intraday trading. The OSW share’s 52-week high remains $11.84, putting it 5.05% up since that peak but still an impressive 45.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.80. The company has a valuation of $918.56M, with an average of 0.65 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 417.70K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give OSW a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.1.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) trade information

After registering a 7.32% upside in the latest session, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.37 this Thursday, 02/23/23, jumping 7.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.61%, and 20.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 33.66%. Short interest in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) saw shorts transact 6.4 million shares and set a 18.27 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.67, implying an increase of 15.0% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $19.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OSW has been trading -52.37% off suggested target high and 3.77% from its likely low.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) shares are 36.43% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 75.00% against 7.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 1,100.00% this quarter before jumping 400.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 273.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $160.22 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $159.18 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $85.65 million and $87.66 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 87.10% before jumping 81.60% in the following quarter.

OSW Dividends

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)’s Major holders

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited insiders hold 13.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.57% of the shares at 111.09% float percentage. In total, 96.57% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ariel Investments, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 17.04 million shares (or 21.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $143.11 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Select Equity Group, Inc. with 6.45 million shares, or about 8.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $54.19 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 1.52 million shares. This is just over 1.92% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.17 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.5 million, or 1.90% of the shares, all valued at about 14.96 million.