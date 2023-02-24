Nuburu Inc. (AMEX: BURU) Stock Falling -50.83% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

Nuburu Inc. (AMEX:BURU)’s traded shares stood at 0.71 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.14, to imply an increase of 14.36% or $0.52 in intraday trading. The BURU share’s 52-week high remains $14.00, putting it -238.16% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.38. The company has a valuation of $135.17M, with an average of 0.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 63.43K shares over the past 3 months.

Nuburu Inc. (AMEX:BURU) trade information

After registering a 14.36% upside in the latest session, Nuburu Inc. (BURU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.63 this Thursday, 02/23/23, jumping 14.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.72%, and -50.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -50.30%.

Nuburu Inc. (BURU) estimates and forecasts

BURU Dividends

Nuburu Inc. has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nuburu Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nuburu Inc. (AMEX:BURU)’s Major holders

Nuburu Inc. insiders hold 28.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.77% of the shares at 15.14% float percentage. In total, 10.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.79 million shares (or 1.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.91 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 0.44 million shares, or about 1.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $4.47 million.