Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND)’s traded shares stood at 1.05 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.83. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $91.30, to imply an increase of 0.52% or $0.47 in intraday trading. The FND share’s 52-week high remains $104.83, putting it -14.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $59.91. The company has a valuation of $9.97B, with an average of 1.58 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.55 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give FND a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.71.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) trade information

After registering a 0.52% upside in the latest session, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 96.71 this Thursday, 02/23/23, jumping 0.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.57%, and 3.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 31.12%. Short interest in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) saw shorts transact 12.34 million shares and set a 8.05 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $97.70, implying an increase of 6.55% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $73.00 and $120.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FND has been trading -31.43% off suggested target high and 20.04% from its likely low.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) shares are 2.75% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 10.87% against -33.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 6.00% this quarter before jumping 5.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $1.15 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.22 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.03 billion and $1.09 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 11.30% before jumping 12.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 41.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 43.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14.14% annually.

FND Dividends

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 03 and May 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND)’s Major holders

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. insiders hold 1.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 111.26% of the shares at 113.38% float percentage. In total, 111.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital World Investors. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 12.83 million shares (or 12.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.17 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 12.23 million shares, or about 11.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.12 billion.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 5.62 million shares. This is just over 5.30% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $514.37 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.57 million, or 4.30% of the shares, all valued at about 417.79 million.