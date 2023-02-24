KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) Is Worth A Gamble At $11.39

KT Corporation (NYSE:KT)’s traded shares stood at 1.15 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.76. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.39, to imply a decrease of -7.36% or -$0.9 in intraday trading. The KT share’s 52-week high remains $15.30, putting it -34.33% down since that peak but still an impressive -1.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.56. The company has a valuation of $6.32B, with an average of 1.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 907.27K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for KT Corporation (KT), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give KT a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) trade information

After registering a -7.36% downside in the latest session, KT Corporation (KT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.77 this Thursday, 02/23/23, dropping -7.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.35%, and -22.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.67%. Short interest in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) saw shorts transact 1.3 million shares and set a 1.61 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.15, implying an increase of 37.25% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $14.28 and $24.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KT has been trading -110.71% off suggested target high and -25.37% from its likely low.

KT Corporation (KT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing KT Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. KT Corporation (KT) shares are -20.33% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -17.53% against -1.10%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 12.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 114.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.10% annually.

KT Dividends

KT Corporation has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. KT Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.76, with the share yield ticking at 6.14% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

KT Corporation (NYSE:KT)’s Major holders

KT Corporation insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.67% of the shares at 21.67% float percentage. In total, 21.67% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Silchester International Investors LLP. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 25.94 million shares (or 4.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $350.17 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC with 10.48 million shares, or about 2.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $141.5 million.

We also have Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Income Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the KT Corporation (KT) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2022, Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds roughly 4.41 million shares. This is just over 0.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $56.11 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.41 million, or 0.85% of the shares, all valued at about 62.95 million.