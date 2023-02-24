Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) Dropped -6.36% In 6 Months – Here’s What Might Happen Next

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)’s traded shares stood at 1.52 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.85. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.11, to imply an increase of 14.30% or $1.64 in intraday trading. The KTOS share’s 52-week high remains $22.26, putting it -69.79% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.90. The company has a valuation of $1.44B, with an average of 0.52 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 745.69K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give KTOS a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.08.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) trade information

After registering a 14.30% upside in the latest session, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.66 this Thursday, 02/23/23, jumping 14.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.21%, and 20.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 27.03%. Short interest in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) saw shorts transact 2.65 million shares and set a 4.05 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.05, implying an increase of 12.89% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KTOS has been trading -52.56% off suggested target high and 23.72% from its likely low.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) shares are -6.36% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 25.81% against 4.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -27.30% this quarter before jumping 100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $242.05 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $219.92 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $211.6 million and $196.2 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.40% before jumping 12.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 14.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -99.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.00% annually.

KTOS Dividends

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 03 and May 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)’s Major holders

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. insiders hold 1.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.55% of the shares at 88.09% float percentage. In total, 86.55% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 11.56 million shares (or 9.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $117.47 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 10.31 million shares, or about 8.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $104.78 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF holds roughly 5.98 million shares. This is just over 4.75% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $61.75 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.81 million, or 3.02% of the shares, all valued at about 38.71 million.