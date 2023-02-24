Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA): Can A Stock Be Up 8.10% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s traded shares stood at 1.63 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.53. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.47, to imply a decrease of -0.29% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The JMIA share’s 52-week high remains $12.53, putting it -261.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.92. The company has a valuation of $346.57M, with an average of 2.87 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.39 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA), translating to a mean rating of 3.20. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give JMIA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.36.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) trade information

After registering a -0.29% downside in the last session, Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.02 this Thursday, 02/23/23, dropping -0.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.99%, and -12.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.10%. Short interest in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) saw shorts transact 7.25 million shares and set a 3.23 days time to cover.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -157.10% this quarter before jumping 25.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $50.5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $57.1 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $47.59 million and $57.32 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6.10% before dropping -0.40% in the following quarter.

JMIA Dividends

Jumia Technologies AG has its next earnings report out between May 15 and May 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Jumia Technologies AG has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s Major holders

Jumia Technologies AG insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 20.23% of the shares at 20.23% float percentage. In total, 20.23% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 9.38 million shares (or 9.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $32.54 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. with 1.86 million shares, or about 1.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $6.45 million.

We also have Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard Variable Insurance Fund-International as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, Vanguard International Growth Fund holds roughly 6.72 million shares. This is just over 6.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $23.34 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.48 million, or 0.48% of the shares, all valued at about 1.66 million.