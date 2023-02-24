It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE: MAX) At $15.92.

MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE:MAX)’s traded shares stood at 0.54 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.92, to imply an increase of 9.79% or $1.42 in intraday trading. The MAX share’s 52-week high remains $17.26, putting it -8.42% down since that peak but still an impressive 52.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.59. The company has a valuation of $912.92M, with an average of 0.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 207.63K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MAX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE:MAX) trade information

After registering a 9.79% upside in the latest session, MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.01 this Thursday, 02/23/23, jumping 9.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.99%, and 28.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 60.00%. Short interest in MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE:MAX) saw shorts transact 0.94 million shares and set a 5.46 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.17, implying an increase of 12.38% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $24.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MAX has been trading -50.75% off suggested target high and 37.19% from its likely low.

MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MediaAlpha Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) shares are 79.48% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 20.21% against 16.60%.

MAX Dividends

MediaAlpha Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 03 and May 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MediaAlpha Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE:MAX)’s Major holders

MediaAlpha Inc. insiders hold 5.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.67% of the shares at 101.49% float percentage. In total, 95.67% institutions holds shares in the company, led by White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 16.94 million shares (or 39.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $148.22 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with 6.67 million shares, or about 15.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $58.34 million.

We also have Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd holds roughly 4.65 million shares. This is just over 10.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $40.65 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.73 million, or 1.69% of the shares, all valued at about 6.36 million.