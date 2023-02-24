Is Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) Poised For Further Gains At A 58.29% Distance From The Low?

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s traded shares stood at 1.32 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.44. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.09, to imply a decrease of -1.70% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The ALLK share’s 52-week high remains $8.73, putting it -43.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 58.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.54. The company has a valuation of $521.63M, with an average of 0.89 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 955.73K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Allakos Inc. (ALLK), translating to a mean rating of 3.10. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ALLK a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.56.

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) trade information

After registering a -1.70% downside in the latest session, Allakos Inc. (ALLK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.41 this Thursday, 02/23/23, dropping -1.70% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.80%, and -16.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.73%. Short interest in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) saw shorts transact 2.7 million shares and set a 3.46 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.14, implying an increase of 0.81% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $9.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ALLK has been trading -47.78% off suggested target high and 34.32% from its likely low.

Allakos Inc. (ALLK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Allakos Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Allakos Inc. (ALLK) shares are 43.18% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -4.59% against 6.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 67.60% this quarter before jumping 86.40% for the next one.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -64.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -61.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 29.50% annually.

ALLK Dividends

Allakos Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 27 and March 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Allakos Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s Major holders

Allakos Inc. insiders hold 4.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.05% of the shares at 90.85% float percentage. In total, 87.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by NEA Management Company, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 6.15 million shares (or 7.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $37.63 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Logos Global Management LP with 5.94 million shares, or about 6.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $36.33 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Allakos Inc. (ALLK) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 3.13 million shares. This is just over 3.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $26.39 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.02 million, or 2.37% of the shares, all valued at about 12.35 million.