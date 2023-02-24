Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) Now Carries A 12-Month Price Target Of $15.00.

Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN)’s traded shares stood at 1.44 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.38. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.03, to imply a decrease of -2.57% or -$0.18 in intraday trading. The INFN share’s 52-week high remains $9.25, putting it -31.58% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.26. The company has a valuation of $1.62B, with an average of 2.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.98 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Infinera Corporation (INFN), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give INFN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.02.

Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) trade information

After registering a -2.57% downside in the latest session, Infinera Corporation (INFN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.33 this Thursday, 02/23/23, dropping -2.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.16%, and -5.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.23%. Short interest in Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) saw shorts transact 37.99 million shares and set a 19.31 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.00, implying an increase of 21.89% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, INFN has been trading -113.37% off suggested target high and 28.88% from its likely low.

Infinera Corporation (INFN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Infinera Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Infinera Corporation (INFN) shares are 25.90% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 141.67% against 7.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 128.60% this quarter before jumping 200.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $384 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $406.29 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $338.87 million and $357.99 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 13.30% before jumping 13.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -37.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 25.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

INFN Dividends

Infinera Corporation has its next earnings report out between May 01 and May 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Infinera Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN)’s Major holders

Infinera Corporation insiders hold 1.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 104.96% of the shares at 106.37% float percentage. In total, 104.96% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 32.96 million shares (or 15.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $231.88 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Oaktree Capital Management Lp with 25.18 million shares, or about 11.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $177.11 million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Infinera Corporation (INFN) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 10.82 million shares. This is just over 4.92% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $76.11 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.66 million, or 2.57% of the shares, all valued at about 39.8 million.