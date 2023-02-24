Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) Is One Stock You Should Watch

Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO)’s traded shares stood at 1.54 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.91, to imply a decrease of -9.46% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The HPCO share’s 52-week high remains $41.80, putting it -4493.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.74. The company has a valuation of $26.71M, with an average of 19.87 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.35 million shares over the past 3 months.

Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO) trade information

After registering a -9.46% downside in the last session, Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3500 this Thursday, 02/23/23, dropping -9.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -26.39%, and -8.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.55%. Short interest in Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO) saw shorts transact 0.2 million shares and set a 2.25 days time to cover.

Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO) estimates and forecasts

HPCO Dividends

Hempacco Co. Inc. has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hempacco Co. Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO)’s Major holders

Hempacco Co. Inc. insiders hold 82.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.22% of the shares at 1.24% float percentage. In total, 0.22% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Jane Street Group, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 43920.0 shares (or 0.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $98820.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is UBS Group AG with 6545.0 shares, or about 0.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $5360.0.